Keith Morrison Opens Up About His Relationship With ‘Remarkable’ Stepson Matthew Perry

Keith Morrison couldn’t BE any more excited about having Matthew Perry as a stepson.

Morrison spoke to People about his work as a “Dateline” correspondent, as well as his home life, including having the “Friends” alum as part of the family.

“There’s no describing what a wonder it is,” Morrison said of being a father of six.

“When we’re all together, it’s just a brew that you could not mix no matter how hard you tried if you did it by hand.”

In 1981, Morrison married Perry’s mother, Suzanne. The couple share four children, Caitlin, 39, Emily, 35, Will, 34, and Madeline, 31, plus Perry, 51, from Suzanne’s previous relationship and Michael, 46, from Morrison’s past marriage.

Morrison called Perry “remarkable” from a young age.

“He’s one of those people who always is the centre of the room for a reason and it was so as a kid,” Morrison said. “On the hockey team, I used to take him off to his hockey games on Saturday mornings. It was like Matthew and the hockey team. He was the one who scored all the goals. He was the guy. The same on the tennis court. He was extremely, extremely good on the tennis court and very intense. He’s an intense, talented, focused character. He’s very bright. That was always the case as he was growing up.”

But even when Perry landed it big as Chandler Bing, the family was just as “surprised” as Perry was.

“He was at a stage where [he was questioning] if this acting thing was going to work or not,” he added. “Then suddenly, boy did it ever.”

Morrison said the role matched Perry perfectly, as it was “his particular sense of humour precisely.”

Morrison also opened up about Perry’s gastrointestinal perforation in 2018 that put him out of commission for three months.

“We were able to be with him a lot of the time through that, which was I think good for everybody,” Morrison continued. “It’s awful when people have a serious [illness] and have to have operations and worry about whether or not they’re going to make it through. It brings the whole family closer. We all get to be there to pull for him. He’s coming through it.”