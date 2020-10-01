NeNe Leakes Tells ‘Tamron Hall’ She Wants ‘Fair Treatment’ From Bravo

NeNe Leakes is addressing her departure from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” during an appearance on “Tamron Hall”.

The reality star joined Hall to discuss the allegations of discrimination and why she made the choice not to be a part of season 13.

In a preview of Friday’s show, Hall asked Leakes about her crying through the break. “You said you want to meet potentially with the folks over at Bravo behind the scenes if you think that something can be worked out,” said Hall. “These allegations, again, very serious. Discrimination, bullying. What is there to be worked out? What do you want from them?”

Leakes responded: “I can’t tell you everything that I want from them but I can tell you that I want fair treatment. I deserve fair treatment. I haven’t done anything that no one else has done there, or haven’t done even worse…. so, I don’t deserve this treatment. I’m as confused as you are.”

The one thing Leakes did make clear is that she does “not” want to return to “RHOA”.

Friday’s episode also includes Leah Remini and Carole Baskin.

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays on Global.