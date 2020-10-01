Jessica Alba Reveals When She Guested On ‘90210’ She Wasn’t Allowed To ‘Make Eye Contact’ With The Stars

Jessica Alba is the latest star to appear on “Hot Ones”, the only talk show that forces its guests to answer questions while eating increasingly spicier hot wings.

During her interview (above), Alba was asked about some of her early guest-starring roles on TV before landing her breakout role as a genetically enhanced super-soldier in the James Cameron-produced “Dark Angel”, which ran on Fox from 2000 until 2002.

She admitted that one guest spot that was particularly awkward was when she played a pregnant teen on “Beverly Hills, 90210” — not because of her role, but because of some weird behind-the-scenes rules imposed on guest actors.

RELATED: Jessica Alba & Jimmy Fallon Battle It Out In TikTok Challenge

“I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she said of being restricted from looking at the “90210” cast.

“It was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set,'” she continued.