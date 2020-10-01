Blackpink Drops Music Video For ‘Lovesick Girls’ And ‘The Album’

Blackpink’s long-awaited album The Album has finally been released along with a new music video for “Lovesick Girls”.

Blinks have been anxiously waiting for the release. The first single “How You Like That” has over 558 million views and counting on YouTube, and their other single “Ice Cream”, featuring Selena Gomez, isn’t far behind.

The Album also features a collab with Cardi B titled “Bet You Wanna”.

“Bardipink in your area,” the “WAP” rapper teased.

Bardipink in your area👀👀👀👀 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 29, 2020

The full album features eight songs in total.

Later this month, the K-pop group will get personal with their fans in a Netflix documentary “Light Up The Sky“.

The doc will feature never-seen-before footage and interviews with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa on their rise to fame.

“Light Up The Sky” is set to premiere on Oct. 14.