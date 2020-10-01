Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About The Struggles Of Juggling Motherhood, Career And Her Own Health

Elizabeth Hurley is one of those women who’s made maintaining a successful acting career while being a working mom look easy, yet she admits that it’s been anything but.

“It’s ludicrously hard to try and do,” Hurley, 55, admitted to Us Weekly while promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month in her role as Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign Global Ambassador.

“We all try. We all succeed in places, and we often feel like we failed in places,” she added.

When Hurley welcomed her son, Damian, with then-boyfriend Steve Bing in 2002, she revealed she “made a decision” that her child would come first “above work, above a social life, above anything. He was going to be my No. 1, which has been and remains so. When you’ve got a clear vision ahead, you’ll do whatever you can to try to make that happen.”

Admitting she often lacked sleep and slacked on her own self-care, she emphasized the importance for mothers to ensure they care for themselves.

“It’s hard, but you have to keep juggling and look after your own health,” she explained. “If we don’t take care of ourselves, how can we take care of anybody else?”