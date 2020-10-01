Yoko Ono Slaps $150K Lawsuit On John Lennon’s Former Assistant After New Interview Defies Court Order

Yoko Ono is taking her late husband’s former assistant to court… again.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the widow of John Lennon is suing his former personal assistant, Frederic Seaman, for violating a 20-year-old court order prohibiting him from profiting off his association with the couple.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ono, 87, is accusing Seaman of violating a court order due to a recent interview Seaman gave, “flanked by Lennon memorabilia,” to discuss topics about Lennon that a judge had previously deemed to be off limits.

As TMZ recalls, Ono suing Seaman is hardly a new thing; he first pleaded guilty in 1983 to stealing Lennon’s journals and personal photos, which formed the basis of the 1991 book The Last Days of John Lennon.

In 2002, a judge ordered Seaman to stop using that material to profit from Lennon’s legacy, with the legal decision even requiring that Seaman apologize in open court.

However, a September 2020 interview Seaman gave about Lennon raised Ono’s ire, especially when Seaman discussed his plans to issue an expanded version of the book. This, claims Ono’s suit, will “willfully and intentionally violate” the injunction the judge ordered in 2002.

Yoko is suing Seaman for $150,000 in addition to damages, alleging copyright infringement and breach of contract, and is insisting that he stop speaking about her family.

As the New York Post reported back in 2002, the couple’s son, Sean Lennon, spoke out after the verdict was reached.

“You were the closest of family — I felt so betrayed by you, more than anyone,” he said, adding, “This will be the best book I’ll ever burn.”