BTS Perform ‘Mikrokosmos’ And Play ‘Zoom Olympics’ On Night 4 Of ‘BTS Week’ On ‘Fallon’

Night 4 of “BTS Week” went off in style.

On Thursday night, the K-pop sensations BTS took over “The Tonight Show” once again to perform their hit “Mikrokosmos”.

The group performed the song remotely, from inside a traditional temple by the water at night.

BTS also took part in a game of “Zoom Olympics” with Jimmy Fallon in which they attempted to perform a number of challenges over zoom.

For example, in the “Groundhog Challenge”, each person had to pop their head in and out of the camera frame as many times as possible to be declared the winner.

In another challenge, players faced off by trying to place as many TV remote controls on top of each other on the palms of their hands as they could before it all toppled over.