Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Single ‘Don’t Stop’ Along With Raunchy, Tim Burton-Inspired Video

The “real hot girl s**t” is back.

On Friday, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her brand-new single “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug, along with a music video.

In the video, the two rappers are seen in a variety of situations inspired by Tim Burton films like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Alice in Wonderland”, including an extravagant garden and a dancing Cheshire Cat.

“I’ve got a stank a** walk and a reckless a** mouth / And my s**t so tight, when we f**k, my p***y talk / I don’t even say, ‘What’s up?’ I just tell him what I want,” Megan raps on the track.

Megan is expected to perform the new single when she takes the stage on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

“Saturday Night Live” returns Saturday, Oct. 3, at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global