Shawn Mendes Says Girlfriend Camila Cabello Was Biggest ‘Champion’ Of ‘Wonder’

Writing a song for a partner can be tough, but it can be even tougher when she is one of the biggest music stars in the world.

Just ask Shawn Mendes.

Speaking to Sirius XM, Mendes admits that writing an entire album about his girlfriend Camila Cabello was both the most intimidating and most gratifying experience.

“I think it’s interesting ’cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it’s scary to write an album around her,” he explains.

Luckily, Mendes found a workaround.

“I realized the trick is like, show her the really rough demo version from your phone that you recorded, and if she doesn’t like that, she’ll tell you, then don’t wait to show her the mixed finished product.”

“She really was a champion for this album,” Mendes says of Cabello’s involvement. “I remember back when I first started a lot of the concepts and they felt a little bit intimidating. She was like, ‘Go, keep going, keep going.’ And she would do this thing like once a month, ‘Hey, just a reminder, this concept you’re on is incredible. It’s going to make people feel something really special. Don’t stop. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.'”

The interview moves on to the topic of the infamous “slow walk” Mendes and Cabello do in the music video for “Wonder”.

He explains with a laugh, “It’s funny ’cause in that moment we were just, pretty overwhelmed by the world. And we were like, ‘Oh, man. This is a really hard time. This is scary for everyone.’ And you know, we were just like, ‘Let’s just walk slow and kind of just meditate and be chill.'”

Wonder is set for release on December 4.