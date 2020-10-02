Doctor Gets Interrupted By Adorable Grandson On Live TV

By Anita Tai.

Photo: Twitter

Dr. Irwin Redlener was in for a surprise when he spoke to MSNBC Thursday.

The pediatrician and advisor to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was invited to speak on “Deadline: White House” about the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the city but was joined by an unexpected guest.

As Redlener spoke, his young grandson popped up behind him, sticking out his tongue and laughing.

Host Nicole Wallace remarked with amusement, “This is what remote learning looks like.”

The boy’s singing, however, distracted both hosts and the guest to the point of laughter until someone off-frame removed the boy.

