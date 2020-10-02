Drake Claims He Dated SZA On New 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Single ‘Mr. Right Now’

Drake just dropped news about his dating history on a new single.

The Canadian rapper appears on the song “Mr. Right Now” from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, released on Friday.

In his verse on the track, Drake reveals that he dated artist SZA back in 2008.

“Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait,” he raps. “‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

The date of their relationship places it just before Drake hit it big as a rapper, and years before SZA hit the mainstream herself, though some fans pointed out SZA might have been under the American age of consent if the date is correct.

Drake just said “I was dating sza back in 08” but UHHH pic.twitter.com/N9kwG5wWxC — Wavier🗝🆔 (@xeniolumis) October 2, 2020

Others simply doubted Drake’s claim.

y’all really believe Drake & Sza dated? are y’all that stupid? pic.twitter.com/Yplam19rU0 — α. (@whorefordrake) October 2, 2020

“Mr. Right Now” is the fourth collaboration between Drake and 21 Savage, following “Sneakin,” “Sacrifices”, and the leaked track “Issa”.