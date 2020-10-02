‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Stars Ian Ziering And Gabrielle Carteris Reflect On The Show’s 30th Anniversary

Thirty years later and “Beverly Hills, 90210” is still in the news.

On Friday, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris appeared on “Good Morning America” to mark the 30th anniversary of the iconic teen drama.

“Thirty years is a long time,” said Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman on the show. “That was a moment in time that changed my life, shaped the trajectory of my entire life.”

She added, “Andrea was the greatest role for me. When I look back, I see that it was a role that actually spoke to a young woman wanting to be able to have influence in her life and to make a difference and spoke her mind.”

Carteris also reflected on her real-life pregnancy being written into a storyline on the show during its fifth season, receiving much acclaim, but some backlash as well.

“The idea was that only ‘lost girls,’ ‘bad girls’ — those were the ones who got in trouble, would get in those situations,” she said. “I never realized how negative people were towards young women if they got into a situation where they were pregnant without a partner when they were young. People really attacked the character, attacked Aaron [Spelling] and the show for portraying a young girl getting pregnant, who was bright. It was a very important statement to say that you can be bright and you can be a good person.”

Meanwhile, Ziering commented, “Steve Sanders has been very good to me over the years.”

He said the legacy of the show still looms large in his life.

“Wherever I go, wherever I am in the world, people will come up to tell me that they love the show, that they love the character, they miss seeing it,” Ziering said. “The fact that we’re talking about it 30 years after it first aired is amazing.”

The two also talked about 2019’s short-lived reboot, “BH90210”, which reunited much of the cast.

“It was great to be with the girls. I truly love being with them,” Carteris said. “Every day, I didn’t care if things were hard or not. I loved the fact that we were all together, and I loved working with them. We were really, really close, and I will always be grateful and always be there if they ever need me.”

Ziering added, “When you work with someone for 10 years at a formative age, they become like family, and my fellow castmates are like family to me,” he said. “They’re chosen family, and I love them all and I care for them and I celebrate their victories. I feel the pain when there’s lulls for whatever it is in life. We’re still very tight-knit.”