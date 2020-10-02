Kate Beckinsale Shares Story Of Her Own Heartbreaking Miscarriage In Support Of Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale took to social media Friday and revealed her own experience of child loss in light of Chrissy Teigen’s news.

She opens her Instagram post with: “I’ve noticed people criticizing @chrissyteigen for sharing deeply intimate photos of the loss of her baby. As if there’s some protocol during soul-scouring calamity that, if not observed, emboldens people who do not know her or her family to say how she should be handling the unimaginable.”

The actress continues with her own experience: “Years ago, I lost a baby at 20 weeks. I had managed to keep my pregnancy quiet and I absolutely collapsed inside and no one would have known. There is grief, shame and shock so often that come with an experience like this, plus the heartbreak of your body continuing, after the loss, to act as if it had a child to nurture. Your milk comes in, with no one to feed.”

Beckinsale is grateful that Teigen has a supportive partner in John Legend and says that it is very difficult to go through that experience alone.

“I think it’s an honour to be allowed into another persons grief, especially with a subject like this which so often puts a woman into that hall of mirrors state of life continuing as if the world hasn’t, for you, come to a bloody and terrible halt.”

She concludes her post writing, “Sending so much love to the Legend family, but also so much to the women and couples who have kept it quiet and suffered. I know there are so many. Thank you @chrissyteigen for making sure it is abundantly clear how devastating this is, and how life changing it can be without support.”

An image of a whiteboard from Instagram account @allontheboard accompanies the post.

It reads: “Some babies are born to be angels and given Heaven instead… They are carried inside the hearts of broken-hearted parents and their families forever…Leaving to fly with wings in paradise, where nothing can hurt them, instead of learning to walk on Earth… We grieve for them and what they might have been, asking why we couldn’t be together.”

