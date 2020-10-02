Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Funky Cover Of The B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’

There’s glitter on the highway as Kelly Clarkson takes fans to the “love shack”.

For her latest “Kellyoke” cover, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host is dipping into the ’80s to perform the hip-shaking 1989 hit from the B-52s.

Clarkson is joined by her band Y’all and a trio of virtual horns to punctuate the song’s driving rhythm.

During the performance Clarkson still rocks the black eyepatch she began sporting last week due to an eye infection.

“I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today,” Clarkson joked to guest Common last week.