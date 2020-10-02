Twitter Reacts After Dominic West Says News Of Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Made Him ‘Leap With Joy’

By Brent Furdyk.

Good Morning Britain/ITV
Good Morning Britain/ITV

Dominic West appeared on U.K. morning show “Good Morning Britain” on Friday, and shared his thoughts on the breaking news that U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The star of “The Affair” wasn’t particularly broken up about it; in fact, quite the opposite.

“Well, I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” West said. “[Trump] said, ‘It is what it is,’ and I think the phrase is ‘What goes around comes around.’”

RELATED: Celebs React To Donald Trump & Melania Trump Testing Positive For COVID-19

He added: “I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

“Good Morning Britain” presenter Kate Garroway asked West if he believes “there’s an element of karma” in Trump becoming infected with the virus after months of continually trying to downplay its severity.

“There’s an element of schadenfreude, I suppose,” West explained. “I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible.”

Viewers who watched the segment took to social media to chime in, and their responses ran the gamut.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP