Twitter Reacts After Dominic West Says News Of Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis Made Him ‘Leap With Joy’

Dominic West appeared on U.K. morning show “Good Morning Britain” on Friday, and shared his thoughts on the breaking news that U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The star of “The Affair” wasn’t particularly broken up about it; in fact, quite the opposite.

“Well, I did slightly leap in the air with joy,” West said. “[Trump] said, ‘It is what it is,’ and I think the phrase is ‘What goes around comes around.’”

He added: “I just hope it doesn’t interfere with him being elected out of office, that’s all.”

“Good Morning Britain” presenter Kate Garroway asked West if he believes “there’s an element of karma” in Trump becoming infected with the virus after months of continually trying to downplay its severity.

“There’s an element of schadenfreude, I suppose,” West explained. “I’m not a fan of his, as you can probably tell, and I just hope Biden stays healthy and gets the presidency as quickly as possible.”

Viewers who watched the segment took to social media to chime in, and their responses ran the gamut.

To anyone offended by Dominic West's comments this morning… I'll just leave this here. https://t.co/tX6RND8gAr — Tasha Matthewman (@TashaMatthewman) October 2, 2020

What a bitter arsehole Dominic West is!!! #GMB — Andrea (@Andrea62928413) October 2, 2020

Interesting how the people who spend their lives shrieking ‘FREE SPEECH’ whenever anyone questions their urge to be racist/homophobic/some other kind of bigoted arsehole are pissing their pants in white hot fury this morning about Dominic West exercising his right to free speech. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 2, 2020

I’m disappointed in Dominic West. Despite what you think of him as a politician, to jump for joy because someone has a virus that could potentially kill him is disgusting! #GMB — NmcG1981 (@NmcG1981) October 2, 2020

😂😂👏👏brilliant Dominic West doesn’t give a toss. When asked about Donald Trump, he was smiling ‘it is what it is’. Karma #GMB — MimiJ (@MimiJ9) October 2, 2020

Disgusted with @GMB interview with @DominicWest taking delight in @POTUS positive COVID test. No matter your politics, evil to wish ill on others. @kategarraway how did you accept this and smile given your husband’s COVID history? Woeful, disgraceful journalism — Trevor Nicosia (@nyssa7) October 2, 2020