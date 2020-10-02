Dua Lipa Debuts Music Video For New ‘Levitating’ Remix Featuring DaBaby

By Corey Atad.

Dua Lipa just put another spin on her hit “Levitating”.

On Friday, the British singer released a remix of the song, featuring DaBaby, along with an official music video.

RELATED: Dua Lipa And James Corden Sing About The ‘New Rules’ For COVID Dating In Hilarious Parody Video

The remix of the song is the second Lipa has released, following a version in August featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

“Left fight, right foot, levitating / Popstars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby,” DaBaby raps on his verse on the new remix.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Reveals Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Bought Her The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

In the video, Lipa and DaBaby dance in a trippy, futuristic spaceship and in outer space, with a credit at the end explaining it was created with TikTok.

“Levitating” was first released with Lipa’s second, highly acclaimed album Future Nostalgia in March.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP