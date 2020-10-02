Dua Lipa Debuts Music Video For New ‘Levitating’ Remix Featuring DaBaby

Dua Lipa just put another spin on her hit “Levitating”.

On Friday, the British singer released a remix of the song, featuring DaBaby, along with an official music video.

RELATED: Dua Lipa And James Corden Sing About The ‘New Rules’ For COVID Dating In Hilarious Parody Video

The remix of the song is the second Lipa has released, following a version in August featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.

“Left fight, right foot, levitating / Popstars, Dua Lipa with DaBaby,” DaBaby raps on his verse on the new remix.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Reveals Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Bought Her The Perfect Gift For Her 25th Birthday

In the video, Lipa and DaBaby dance in a trippy, futuristic spaceship and in outer space, with a credit at the end explaining it was created with TikTok.

“Levitating” was first released with Lipa’s second, highly acclaimed album Future Nostalgia in March.