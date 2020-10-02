Demi Moore Models Sexy Lingerie In Surprise Appearance At Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Demi Moore made a surprise appearance onstage at Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show, and it was fierce.
The 57-year-old actress proved that age is just a number with her sizzling display, wearing a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline along with fishnet stockings and a glittering diamond choker.
The show is available to view on Amazon Prime Video, and Rihanna admitted that creating a fashion show in the midst of a global pandemic is uncharted territory.
“There’s a lot riding on this,” she told the New York Times. “It’s new territory for everyone, including Amazon Prime.”
However, she also credits the pandemic for unlocking her creativity.
“Being in lockdown, all you have is really yourself — your mind, your own thoughts, your imagination — and it forces a lot of creative out of a lot of people,” she explained. “You come up with incredible material because you’re forced to be with yourself.”
Check out these sizzling pics of Moore from the show.
Backstage, the “Ghost” star posed with some of her fellow models, including Bella Hadid.