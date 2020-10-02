Oprah Winfrey Urges Kelly Ripa Not To Pose Nude On Her Birthday: ‘Spare Lola, There Is No Need’

Happy birthday, Kelly Ripa!

On Friday, October 2, the talk show host rang in the big 5-0 and received several well-wishes from her family and celebrity friends.

Ripa was welcomed with extravagant balloon arrangements on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” before Seacrest delivered a very special message: “Happy Birthday to our leader, our trailblazer, our partner, my co-host, my family member, my friend. It’s wonderful to sit next to you every single day. I’m so proud to be your friend and partner on television and I love you so much.”

The host even received a video message from Oprah, who jokingly urged her not to do a nude photoshoot after she was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow’s viral post on her 48th birthday.

“By the way, spare Lola — there is no need to go posting in your birthday suit on Instagram,” said Oprah.

Later in the show, Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos called in from Vancouver to surprise her with a stunning bouquet of flowers, hand-delivered by her son Michael.

Meanwhile, Consuelos also took to Instagram to celebrate his “little ray of sunshine.”

Andy Cohen also gave his well-wishes, posting a series of photos of himself and Ripa through the years: