Priyanka Chopra Jonas Debuts The Cover Of Her New Book ‘Unfinished’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is adding “author” to her resumé.

On Friday, the “Quantico” star debuted the cover of her upcoming book Unfinished.

The memoir explores Chopra’s life story, from growing up in India to becoming a global sensation and an activist, losing her father to cancer, marrying Nick Jonas, and more.

Priyanka Chopra. Photo: Penguin Random House

“I am a product of traditional India and its ancient wisdom, and modern India and its urban bustle. My upbringing was always an amalgamation of the two Indias, and, just as much, of East and West,” Chopra said in a statement.

So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra Can I please get a signed copy 😏. Go pre order now everyone! https://t.co/2H73SZzEX5 pic.twitter.com/3QbkiEyfjK — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 2, 2020

The official description says, “Readers looking for a glimpse into what it takes to succeed in the massive Indian film industry will find it here, and they’ll also find an honest account of the challenges Priyanka faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. The result is a book that is warm, funny, sassy, inspiring, bold, and rebellious. Just like Priyanka herself.”

Unfinished is available now for pre-order, and will hit bookstores on January 19, 2021.