Hilary Swank Admits A Trans Actor Would Have Been More Appropriate For ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Hilary Swank’s performance in “Boys Don’t Cry” earned her the Oscar for Best Actress but is a role she is now saying should have gone to a trans actor.

The 1999 film follows the life of a transgender teenager named Brandon.

RELATED: Hilary Swank Developed Claustrophobia While Filming ‘Away’

Speaking to Variety, Swank explains, “Trans people weren’t really walking around in the world saying, ‘Hey, I’m trans.’ Twenty-one years later, not only are trans people having their lives and living, thankfully, [although] we still have a long way to go in their safety and their inclusivity, but we now have a bunch of trans actors who would obviously be a lot more right for the role and have the opportunity to actually audition for the role.”

She also reflects on how the industry is changing with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ new standards for inclusion and diversity.

RELATED: Hilary Swank Sues The SAG/AFTRA Health Plan For Its ‘Barbaric’ Ovarian Cyst Coverage Policy

“In order to create change and to really make people tell stories that represent the world in which we live in, which is a colourful world full of all different types of people, rules like that need to be set,” Swank says. “There are so many stories in my 29 years of being in this business that have been told from a white straight male’s point of view, and it does a great disservice to people who are living in the world because they don’t get to see themselves represented on the screen in a way that makes them feel seen and heard.”