‘Ted Lasso’ Star Jason Sudeikis And Drew Barrymore Share ‘SNL’ Memories

Currently seen in Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso”, Jason Sudeikis is by Friday’s guest on Global‘s “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

During the conversation, the pair discussed their mutual experiences on “Saturday Night Live”; Barrymore hosted when she just seven, making her the youngest person to ever host, and she revealed that her “ET” director Steven Spielberg acted as her “chaperone” for the evening.

“I did ‘SNL’ in 1982 and when I went there Steven Spielberg who kind of saw how my life was being lived and wanted to really step in and be more of a father figure to me, thank God. He came to the show, he was a real chaperone wanting to make sure the comedy was clean that I was involved in. Just doing all the things a parent would do and he brought Robin Williams with him to the taping,” she said.

“That’s incredible,” replied Sudeikis, who joined “SNL” in 2005 and left in 2013. “That’s one of those places no matter what anyone else does for a living people always want to know about ‘SNL’. [Producer] Lorne [Michaels] would show me, I forget what year it was maybe 2012, Steven Spielberg pitching jokes to Lorne on his Blackberry.”

Barrymore described “SNL” as “the strangest playground. It normalizes every person you’ve ever idolized. It’s like you are watching what you would think is behind the scenes but in real time so the space-time continuum is all messed up and you’re staring at legends.”

Sudeikis agreed, recalling how surreal it was to bump into world-famous celebrities in the hallways. “I remember the first time I ever saw Chris Rock in the hallways and I was just like, ‘Hey,’ and he gave me the senior nod to my rookie freshman status and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll earn it.’ You never know you’re going to turn the corner and bump into a politician, former president, sports legend… literally a Beatle, you’ll knock them right over.”

Earlier in the interview, Sudeikis revealed that a big part of why he decided to become an actor is that he watched the success of his uncle, George Wendt, best known as barfly Norm Peterson on “Cheers”.

Barrymore didn’t realize Sudeikis was related to Wendt, and revealed, “Do you understand, Jason, that I always call myself Norm from ‘Cheers’?”

The reason, she explained, was “because I’ve always been at the end of the bar drinking that beer hanging out, I’m Norm, I’m just always around. I consider myself a fixture.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.