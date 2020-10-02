Rick Moranis Is ‘Fine’ After Being Punched In The Head By Random Attacker

Canadian actor Rick Moranis was the victim of a vicious unprovoked attack on a New York City street Thursday morning.

According to a report in the New York Daily News, the 67-year-old “SCTV” alum was walking on Central Park West near his home in the Upper West Side at approximately 7:30 a.m. when a stranger walked by and randomly punched him in the head.

Surveillance cameras captured the attack, which knocked the “Ghostbusters” star to the concrete.

Video shows the suspect walking past Moranis — going in the opposite direction — and then stopping to unleash a punch. The suspect, wearing a black “I Love NY” hoodie, then calmly strolls away after the assault.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

The Daily News reports that Moranis made it to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for pain in his right hip, head and back.

After leaving the hospital, Moranis went to the NYPD’s 20th Precinct station, where he reported the assault. The suspect is still at large.

A rep for Moranis issued a statement to ET Canada: “Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

Meanwhile, Moranis has the support of a bona fide superhero, with “Captain America” star Chris Evans tweeting his anger over the attack.

“My blood is boiling. Find this man,” Evans wrote. “You don’t touch Rick Moranis.”

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

