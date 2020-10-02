Jon Bon Jovi Talks Joining Forces With Prince Harry’s Invictus Choir On ‘2020’ Album

Jon Bon Jovi hopes fans will see his band’s new album 2020 as a true reflection of everything going on in the world.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Roz Weston, the lead singer of the American rock band Bon Jovi discusses his philanthropic efforts and joining forces with the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games Choir to record the single “Unbroken”, featured as the final track on the album.

Photo: Universal Music Group

Speaking about the single, which was re-recorded last month at Abbey Road Studios in London to support the Invictus Games Foundation, Jon Bon Jovi admits that the royal, who is Patron to the Games, left him a bit tongue-tied.

“He’s at Abbey Road. We’re in the Beatles studio,” he recalls. “And before we walk in, the soldiers who are singing the song, and the press who are all there, just the two of us went in a room and closed the door and made small talk for a while. And he was talking about, you know, the spotlight of his coming back to the U.K. on what would have been his farewell tour.”

Explaining that he told Prince Harry about the “responsibility” he has to “do right” by Queen Elizabeth II, the rock legend adds, “And he couldn’t have been more gracious. But, he too understood the responsibility.”

Photo: Universal Music Group

Meanwhile, Jon Bon Jovi contends that while the title of his band’s 2020 album was originally meant to be “tongue and cheek,” it eventually “became topical” and he “really got focused on writing the stories that would create conversation.”

The musician adds that he stands by the band’s decision to cancel their tour, rather than “postpone it and hold on to people’s money.”

He says, “I outright cancelled and said, ‘You need the money to pay the rent and your credit card bills. If and when we get the chance to see you again, hopefully you’ll have the disposable income to come.'”