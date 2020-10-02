Sarah Michelle Gellar Talks Discovering Her Son’s Vision Problems In Quarantine

Sarah Michelle Gellar is looking out for her son.

On Friday, the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star appeared on “Today” and shared how she discovered that her 8-year-old son Rocky has vision problems.

“I really chalked it up to screen fatigue because my kids didn’t have a lot of access to devices (before the coronavirus quarantine). All of a sudden they’re thrown into this world where they’re on Zoom for school and the only way they can connect with their friends afterwards is to continue on these devices. It was not something my kids were used to,” she said.

At first she was able to shrug off the issues, but eventually she grew more and more concerned, until she decided to take Rocky to an eye doctor.

“They said not only did he have myopia — the common term is nearsightedness — but it was progressing extremely rapidly,” Gellar said.

The 43-year-old actress also revealed that quarantine helped her notice other things about her son’s daily experience.

“He’s also left handed and it makes you realize the world is not set up for left-handed people,” she said. “I really feel for these kids.”

Gellar added, “Kids go to school and they have professionals who are there to see that stuff and we count on that, but there is a difference when you know your own child inside and out,” Gellar continued. “You have to go with your gut as a parent. I think that’s the best advice I’ve ever learned. You know your kid.”