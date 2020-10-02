JoJo Releases Campaign Anthem ‘The Change’ For Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

JoJo is hoping to inspire voters to go out and make “The Change” by voting.

The singer released a new song titled “The Change” Friday which will serve as the official campaign theme for the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign for the presidential election. The song is penned by Diane Warren.

“I am honoured and humbled that Joe Biden has chosen to feature my song ‘The Change’ as part of the Get Out the Vote effort in this critical election,” The songwriter wrote in a statement. “‘The Change’ is a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever. I hope this song inspires us all to realize that each one of us has the power to change the world.”

JoJo is scheduled to perform “The Change” on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on October 22.

