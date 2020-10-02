Pregnant Stassi Schroeder Reveals Her Baby Girl Has A ‘Hole In Her Heart’

Stassi Schroeder is sharing an update on her daughter-to-be.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star, 32, who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clark, took to Instagram to share the scary news that their baby has a “hole in her heart.”

RELATED: Stassi Schroeder Teases Return To Her Podcast After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

While giving Instagram followers a tour of their nursey, Schroeder focused on a framed heart on one of the walls.

“My other favourite part of her nursery,” she wrote over the post on her Instagram story.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was,” she continued. “After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own.”

Photo: Instagram/StassiSchroeder

RELATED: Tamron Hall Denies Ambushing Stassi Schroeder In First Interview Since Her Firing From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

She added, “This piece of art means so much more now.”

Schroeder announced her pregnancy just weeks after being fired from the hit reality show. The “Next Level Basic” author and three of her co-stars were let go following racially insensitive comments resurfaced.

But Schroeder isn’t the only pregnancy “Vanderpump Rules” star, in fact, Lala Kent and her fiance Randall Emmett are also expecting a baby girl while Brittany Cartwright and her husband Jax Taylor are pregnant with a baby boy.

Schroeder is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.