Lily Collins Says Her Dad Phil Collins Still Hasn’t Met Her Fiancé’s Dad Malcolm McDowell

Lily Collins’ family is growing.

The 31-year-old actress was on “The Michelle Collins Show” on SiriusXM to talk about her new Netflix show “Emily in Paris” and more.

Collins was asked whether her famous dad Phil Collins has met her fiancé Charlie McDowell’s own famous father Malcolm McDowell.

“Um, uh, no, not yet. Everyone’s around the globe. So it’s, it’s a little difficult,” she said.

Malcolm McDowell most famously starred as Alex in Stanley Kubrick’s film of “A Clockwork Orange”.

Asked if the two dads had at least met virtually over video chat, Collin responded, “I mean, who knows. Like if one day in the past they have, you know, in terms of like… they’re both English and all that, but no, not yet.”