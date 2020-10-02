Netflix Renews ‘Cobra Kai’ For 4th Season, Premiere Date Revealed For Season 3

Netflix has unleashed a one-two knockout combination that’s sure to please fans of “Cobra Kai”.

On Friday, the streamer revealed it had renewed the TV series spinoff of “The Karate Kid” for a fourth season.

In addition, the premiere date for season 3 was announced, along with the release of a new sneak-peek trailer.

RELATED: The ‘Karate Kid’ Legacy Continues In ‘Cobra Kai’ Netflix Trailer Featuring Season 3 Footage

“As Kreese says, ‘The story is just beginning.’ Season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres Jan. 8, 2021, only on Netflix. And gear up because season 4 is officially training to join the fight. Cobra Kai Never Dies,” reads Netflix’s brief synopsis.

The first two seasons of “Cobra Kai” initially ran on YouTube before being scooped by Netflix.

For the uninitiated, the series is set 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) now a successful car dealer who struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of the late Mr. Miyagi.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Talks Season 3 At Comic-Con

That balance is put to the test when he finds himself facing his one-time adversary Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), a down-and-out karate instructor seeking redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo.

Look for the third season of “Cobra Kai” to drop on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.