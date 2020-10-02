Ally Brooke Details Sexual Advances From Music Executive: ‘I Didn’t Feel Like I Had Any Power’

Ally Brooke is opening up about a vulnerable time during her Fifth Harmony days.

Ahead of the release of her memoir, Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine, the singer, 27, joined Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast to discuss some of her revelations from the book.

After making it big on the “X-Factor” with Fifth Harmony, Brooke and the all-girl group have since parted ways. But before the band’s breakup, Brooke encountered some dark moments, including an inappropriate music executive.

“There was a lot going on in the group and I was dealing with a lot at a certain point. I had asked for outside help and advice,” she recalled. “I was kinda desperate. I need help please give me advice, I don’ know what to do here and how to get through this and make everything better. Really, I didn’t have much to open me up and much life in me at this point. So I was really looking for help.”

Adding, “This music executive was like come meet with me I can help you. Then when I went, he gave me a thong and said, ‘You’d look really good in this.’ I was completely humiliated, shocked, and disgusted. I didn’t feel like I had any power to do anything about it, because sadly at that time people heard about these things but really didn’t do much. People weren’t being held accountable for their actions. So I just felt so helpless and alone. Just a searing humiliation and even afraid. At the time what could I do? I was just a small girl in a group and all these people had the power.”

Brooke also opened up about her decision to reveal that she is still a virgin.

“I opened up in my book about [saving myself for marriage]. I was brave to share that,” she said. “That’s something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day. I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers and to show them the choice that I made. And have them receive it however they want to receive it.”

She added, “Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book.”

Finding Your Harmony hits bookshelves on Oct. 13.