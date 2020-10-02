Apple TV+ Announces ‘The Snoopy Show’ On 70th Anniversary Of ‘Peanuts’

Charlie Brown’s famous dog Snoopy from the “Peanuts” comics is getting a show of his own.

Apple made the announcement Friday with a teaser video on the 70th anniversary of the comic strip.

“The Snoopy Show” will feature the beloved beagle Snoopy and his best friend Woodstock the bird as they embark on new adventures. The entire “Peanuts” gang will be along for the ride. Each episode of the show will consist of three separate 7-minute stories based on the comics.

This is not the first time the fun-loving pooch has gotten his own show. Snoopy has also featured in the Emmy-nominated cartoons “Snoopy in Space” and “Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10” which are available on Apple TV+.

“The Snoopy Show” will stream on Apple TV+ on Feb. 5, 2021.

