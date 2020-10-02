Prince William Speaks Up About How ‘Frightening’ The Pandemic Can Be For The Homeless In Cookbook Foreword

Prince William has written the foreword for a new cookbook, where he touched on how “frightening” the pandemic is for the homeless.

A Taste of Home will benefit the homeliness charity, The Passage, in which the Duke of Cambridge has been patron since 2019.

William looked back at spending time at The Passage, including a visit as a child in 1993.

Prince William is presented with a picture of himself, Prince Harry and Princess Diana, taken during a visit to The Passage. — Eamonn M. McCormack - WPA Pool/Getty Images

This entry in The @PassageCharity visitor’s book marks The Duke of Cambridge's first visit with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1993. pic.twitter.com/iKgC5pQMaB — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 13, 2019

“I am the first one to admit that I am not an excellent chef. The last time I was allowed into the kitchens at The Passage they very sensibly kept me in the role of sous-chef (aka carrot-chopper),” William wrote.

He added, “On that occasion I ‘made’ a spaghetti bolognaise (recipe on page 101). The dish smelt amazing – probably because I didn’t cook it. But what struck me most was how sharing a hot meal in the canteen at The Passage makes people who are experiencing homelessness feel right at home.”

Established in 1980, @PassageCharity is the UK’s largest resource centre for homeless and insecurely housed people. It has helped over 130,000 people through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects and innovative accommodation services.https://t.co/9ZDBkP5UTR — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) October 2, 2020

William, father to Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2, then spoke about the importance of having a “place to call home.”

“Having a place to call home is precious. All of us will have felt the strain of staying in our homes during the Coronavirus lockdown. But for those without a place to call home, the pandemic has been even more frightening.”

A Taste of Home includes over 100 recipes from famous chefs and celebrities including Sir Paul McCartney, Nigella Lawson and Mary Berry.

During the pandemic, The Passage started a mobile Food Hub that helped provide more than 300 hot meals to those in need.