‘SNL’ Unveils October Lineup Including Bill Burr, Issa Rae & Justin Bieber

Global‘s “Saturday Night Live” has announced more hosts and musical guests as the sketch-comedy series heads into its 46th season.

Following the season premiere on Saturday, Oct. 3, comedian Bill Burr will make his debut as host on Oct. 10, joined by musical guest Morgan Wallen.

The following week, “Insecure” star Issa Rae will host the Oct. 17 episode, with Justin Bieber taking to the musical stage.

Following a series of remotely shot episodes at the tail end of season 45, the new season will see the cast heading back into Rockefeller Center’s Studio 8H for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic caused TV and film production to shut down.

Former cast member Chris Rock hosts the Oct. 3 season premiere, joined by musical guest Meghan Thee Stallion.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Also expected to appear are Jim Carrey, who’ll unveil his take on presidential candidate Joe Biden (played last season by Woody Harrelson), and Maya Rudolph, reprising her pitch-perfect impression of veep hopeful Kamala Harris.

Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.