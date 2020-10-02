Hilaria Baldwin Asks Trolls To Stop Mom-Shaming Her: ‘I Am Doing My Very Best’

Hilaria Baldwin is sending a clear message to online trolls who like to negatively comment on her parenting.

“Do not shame me,” said the mom of five during an interview with Us Weekly.

“I’m working too hard. I am here trying to take care of my kids, trying to teach my kids, trying to take care of a new baby, trying to keep everybody in my hand on top of that. Do not shame me. Do not work-shame me.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast co-host, who welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin in September, continued, “I am doing my very best. And I have no sleep on top of that.”

Despite receiving frequent negativity online, Baldwin insisted that she doesn’t let the bad comments get to her. She added, “The [haters] don’t know me. They don’t know my life and my experience.”

Baldwin and her actor husband share five kids – Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 weeks. Alec is also father to Ireland, 24, from his relationship with Kim Basinger.

The fitness expert previously revealed in a post that she will be blocking people with “opinions” on her family.

“Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you,” she wrote.

“[Posts] from here will hopefully just be babies and silliness and love,” she concluded in the caption.