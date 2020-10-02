Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones React To Game-Changing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Triple Eviction

As Julie Chen Moonves likes to say on “Big Brother”– “expect the unexpected”.

That’s certainly what fans and the “Big Brother: All-Stars” houseguests were treated to Thursday night as they experienced the first-ever triple eviction in the show’s history.

After four weeks as a pawn and five times on the block, Kevin Campbell became the first houseguest to be evicted in the whirlwind two-hour episode by a vote of 6 to 0, and he tells ET Canada that he truly felt like a “professional nominee.”

“I think I was put on the block so many times because they felt like they could just do what they want with me. I felt like they thought I was expendable. I felt like they thought there were no repercussions,” he shares.

“I’d like to think I was put on the block because I’m a huge threat. But the reality is, most likely not and I’m annoyed. I was annoyed, I’m still annoyed and I’ll probably vote in an annoyed way,” the 29-year-old admits.

Despite his fight with Head of Household Cody Calafiore earlier in the week, he doesn’t feel as though that conversation sealed his fate.

“You know how this show goes, there are deeper layers to this and Cody had it in for me for a while. That conversation just brought it to the surface,” he says.

Continues Campbell: “Y’all saw what was underneath, this game has been a lot of on the surface fakery, and that conversation was just a real moment.”

However, a real moment for rookie of the “All-Star” season, David Alexander, was when he was sent packing by a vote of 3 to 2 during the second eviction of the night.

But after being banished from the house on night one of season 21, the 30-year-old is just grateful he was able to achieve his goals this time around.

“I had regular-season goals of getting to jury without being one of the first to be evicted, playing further in this game than what traditionally happens with African American males on the regular season of ‘Big Brother’,” he says.

Adds Alexander: “So on ‘All-Stars’ to not only get to jury but to have a chance to play HOH and veto during a triple eviction for the first time, I feel like I crushed what I could given my limited experience, limited value add to the house.”

One houseguest who does have a lot of experience is three-time player, Dani Briones. Unfortunately, this time, her alliance didn’t have her back and she became the final contestant to walk out of the “All-Stars” house last night by a unanimous vote.

“I feel very betrayed right now,” she admits. “I got outplayed, it is what it is. Tyler and Christmas won when they had to and they got me, so kudos to them.”

“When it comes to Cody and Enzo, but mostly Cody, I feel more betrayed than I’ve ever felt in this game,” the 34-year-old admits.

However, she left the house with a bang, exposing the final two deal that Tyler and Christmas made with each other.

Despite her feelings towards her former housemates, Briones explains that she won’t be a “bitter juror”.

“This is ‘All-Stars’, I want the best player to win this game,” she says.

“I do not want to crown somebody because they’re not nice, because they didn’t stab me in the back, because they didn’t do something. I want the best player, who had the most heart and put everything into this game, blood, sweat and tears.”

Tune in to new episodes of “Big Brother: All-Stars” Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.