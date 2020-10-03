Stephen Colbert Tapes Special ‘Late Show’ Addressing Donald Trump’s Positive COVID-19 Test

“This is a very unusual episode of the show,” declared Stephen Colbert in an unexpected Friday night episode of Global’s “The Late Show”.

Typically, Friday night episodes are reruns, but the breaking news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test and his subsequent admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the the 56-year-old host wrangled his staff to film an impromptu episode.

“Say what you will about our president — and I do — this is a serious moment for our nation,” Colbert said. “And we all with the President of the United States and the First Lady a speedy and a full recovery.”

Noting that news of Trump’s condition had been “sketchy,” Colbert shared a tweet from the president’s former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, that was riddled with misspellings, with Colbert joking that the president is “asymptotic” and and had no “cormobities.”

1/2: Our President and First Lady have tested positive for COVID-19, however, rest assured they are both fine and completely asymptotic. The President is in very good health and has NO comorbities. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJackson4TX) October 2, 2020

“There’s nothing wrong with his more-bities,” Colbert quipped. “If Donald Trump ever wants less-bities, that’s when we should worry.”

Colbert summed up what we know. “To recap: the commander in chief of the most powerful nation on Earth has fallen ill with a virus that has hobbled the entire world. This, after spending the last few months holding rallies, mocking people who wear masks and generally acting like he was invincible even though he’s a 74-year-old man pre-existing conditions,” he said.

“And a lot of people are calling this an October surprise. I think it’s more like an October ‘well, yeah?.”

Friday’s new show also featured CBS chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and “60 Minutes” contributor John Dickerson.

Colbert announced the new episode on Twitter, writing, “Did we say have a great weekend? We meant TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR AN ALL-NEW ‘LATE SHOW’!”

Did we say have a great weekend? We meant TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR AN ALL NEW LATE SHOW! pic.twitter.com/IZCDNakG3n — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 2, 2020

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.