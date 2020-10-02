Stephen Colbert To Film Brand New ‘Late Show’ Episode After Learning Of Donald Trump’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Global’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will no longer be a rerun Friday night.

Following the news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test, the host, 56, wrangled his staff to film an impromptu episode.

The news comes after Trump confirmed he and his wife Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus on Thursday night.

Friday’s new show will feature CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook and “60 Minutes” contributor John Dickerson.

Colbert announced the new episode on Twitter, writing, “Did we say have a great weekend? We meant TUNE IN TONIGHT FOR AN ALL-NEW ‘LATE SHOW’!”

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on Global.