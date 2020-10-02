‘Ellen’ Launches New Weekly ‘Lady Parts’ Educational Comedy Web Series With Sarah Hyland

The Ellen Digital Network is launching a new educational comedy series all about “Lady Parts”.

The comedy series is sponsored by feminine care products brand RepHresh and will feature actress and health advocate Sarah Hyland.

OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross and a slew of celebrity guests will appear on the show as well. They will be on-hand to answer questions and have an open conversation about feminine hygiene, female sex and health.

RELATED: Jason Sudeikis Doubles As A Cue Card Holder On ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

The network posted a sneak peek clip to Ellentube of Hyland taking a virtual Tantric yoga class with her fiancé Well Adams.

Upcoming guests on the show include Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, JoJo, Nicole Byer and Lauren Speed-Hamilton.

The show premieres on Ellentube on Oct. 7 with new episodes weekly.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Makes A Hilarious ‘In-Studio’ Appearance On ‘Ellen’