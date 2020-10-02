Christopher Meloni’s ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Spinoff Delayed After Showrunner Exits

Christopher Meloni’s “Law & Order: SVU” spinoff focused on his Detective Elliot Stabler has reportedly been delayed.

The actor was set to reprise his role in “Law & Order: Organized Crime” this fall but the series start has now been pushed back amid changes behind-the-scenes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Matt Olmstead has exited the Dick Wolf series “amid challenges cracking the show’s creative.”

First announced in March, Meloni’s return had fans rejoicing. The new spinoff will focus on Stabler as he makes his return to the NYPD following a “devasting personal loss.”

The series has already been picked up for 13 episodes by NBC and it has been confirmed that “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson will appear on the new series. In July, Meloni said he had yet to see a script for the show. A production start date and full cast had not yet been announced.

Joining “SVU” opposite Hargitay for its launch in 1999, Meloni ended his run in 2011 after contract negotiations broke down. His character was written off the show in the season 12 finale by having Stabler retire from the police force. His new “Organized Crime” role will be introduced in the season premiere of “SVU” when the series returns Nov. 12.