‘This Is Us’: Chris Sullivan On How He’ll Feel If Toby And Kate Don’t Wind Up Together

When it comes to trying to guess what will happen in the always-unpredictable “This Is Us”, the actors admit that they’re left just as much in the dark as the viewers are.

Chris Sullivan, who plays Pearson sibling Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) husband Toby, spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season and addressed rumours fuelled by scenes in the future featuring a depressed Toby and no Kate.

According to Sullivan, the upcoming fifth season will explore “the longterm health of Toby and Kate’s relationship.”

Adding, “You know that Dan [Fogelman, the show’s creator] and the writers are going to have surprises and twists and turns all along these paths. And there is no straight line from point A to point B. There’s just not a lot that we either know at this point or can share.”

So how would Sullivan feel if, at the end of the series, there is no happily ever after for Toby and Kate?

“There are love stories that have ‘happy endings,’ where the people are together for the rest of their lives, and there are great, great love stories where that’s not true,” he says.

“I just finished watching ‘Schitt’s Creek’, and they were talking about that how there’s the love story of Alexis and how these two people love each other very much, but they’ve evolved into different people who no longer make a good couple,” he continued. “I don’t know if that’s what’s going to happen with Toby and Kate, but I feel taken care of by the writers. They’re not going to force these characters into any kind of salacious scenario for the sake of drama. These are well-lived, well-written characters who are headed exactly where they’re supposed to be.”

Meanwhile, Fogelman has confirmed that current real-life events will be making their way into the new season, particularly the Black Lives Matter protests.

″I know the entire writers’ room and the entire cast stand with Black Lives Matter and say the words ‘Black Lives Matter,'” said Sullivan.

As for whether the pandemic will become a part of the storyline, he joked: “I doubt it’ll be a season 5 of everyone just having Zoom calls.”

The fifth season of “This Is Us” premieres on Tuesday, Oct. 27.