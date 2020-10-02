Billie Eilish Urges First-Time Voters To Register Ahead Of U.S. Election: ‘There’s No Excuse At This Point’

Billie Eilish is starting an initiative to get first-time voters to the polls.

The “No Time To Die” singer, 18, took to Instagram on Thursday night, telling voters there is “no excuse” to not be registered yet, especially with less than a month until the U.S. Presidental election.

“Hello!” she said to followers. “So, I wish that I didn’t have to be making this video because I really wish I could just not give a f**k and it would be fine, and I wouldn’t have to worry about any of this stuff. But as much as I don’t want to be involved in this f**king s**t, as in politics and as in this election, I think it is incredibly important that we all involve ourselves. Even if we’d rather stab ourselves in the face than talk about it, we need to talk about it.”

But Eilish hopes her new initiative will help, revealing fans could text “BILLIE” to 50409 to register to vote in the upcoming presidential election or double-check the status of their registration.

“It’s basically a pledge,” she continued. “Just because I think that I’m gonna need a promise from a lot of you guys, especially a lot of you new 18-year-olds. Like me, this is gonna be my first time voting. I used to not care about this kinda thing, and I think it’s really, really important that you care… Register to vote. Please vote. It really, really matters.”

Adding, “I wish I didn’t have to do this but it’s come to this point and it’s really important… If you care about yourself, if you care about your friends and racial injustices and climate change, then you’ve gotta vote. Like, there’s no excuse at this point. You know? I love you. Stay safe, wear a mask. Vote.”

Earlier this summer, Eilish took the stage at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, performing her latest single “My Future” while also giving all her support of presidential candidate Joe Biden.