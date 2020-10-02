Release Of New James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Delayed Again To April 2021

The latest installment of the 007 franchise has once again been delayed from hitting theatre screens due to the ongoing pandemic.

“No Time To Die“ is pushing back its scheduled November 2020 release to April 2021.

The movie was initially slated for release in April 2020, before COVID-19 shuttered cinemas around the world.

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of ‘No Time To Die’, the 25th film in the ‘James Bond’ series, will be delayed until 2 April in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience,” a statement read, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing ‘No Time To Die’ next year.”

Daniel Craig stars alongside Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Rami Malek and Ana de Armas in the star-studded movie.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish recorded its title track.

