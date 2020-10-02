Camila Cabello Celebrates Last Day On ‘Cinderella’ Set: ‘We Did It’

By Aynslee Darmon.

Camila Cabello. Photo: CPImages
Camila Cabello. Photo: CPImages

Camila Cabello has officially wrapped her first big-screen role in”Cinderella”.

The “Senorita” singer, 23, took to Twitter to celebrate her last day on set, thanking everyone involved for making her acting dreams come true.

“Today was our last day wrapping ‘Cinderella’,” she captioned a video. “I’m so grateful to have had this experience & to our crew for making it possible (& completely COVID safe!) during a pandemic. I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie.”

RELATED: Shawn Mendes Says Girlfriend Camila Cabello Was Biggest ‘Champion’ Of ‘Wonder’

“Guys we just wrapped on ‘Cinderella’!” Cabello shouted in the clip, adding, “I can’t wait for you guys to see this film.”

In a second tweet, the singer wrote, “It has a message I believe in so much with love, joy, laughter, & magic to @KayKayCannon our brilliant leader & director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me & for giving us this beautiful journey, on & off screen!”

RELATED: Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ To Resume Production In The U.K.

In her final tweet, Cabello thanked James Cordon, “Thank you @JKCorden for your belief in me & giving me an experience of a lifetime. To the cast, dancers, choreographers, crew… I love you all so much! I pictured you all behind the camera, how I hoped this film would make you feel & it motivated & inspired me every day.”

The upcoming film also stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

“Cinderella” is currently scheduled to be released on Feb. 5, 2021.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP