Ryan Murphy To Produce New Netflix Series ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

Ryan Murphy is teaming up with Netflix to create a new limited series based on the life of the notorious serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

According to Variety, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” will be largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.

The series will also touch on the issues of police incompetence and white privilege, as Dahmer was repeatedly let go from custody during his decade long killing spree.

“Step Brothers” actor Richard Jenkins is set to star in the production, which will be directed by Janet Mock and Carl Franklin.

Murphy is also responsible for Netflix hits like “American Horror Story”, “Hollywood”, “The Politician” and the newly released “Ratched”.

