Mayim Bialik Clarifies She Is Not An Anti-Vaxxer, Will Get First Flu Shot In 30 Years

Mayim Bialik is setting the record straight on if she is an anti-vaxxer.

Reports have previously suggested that the former “Big Bang Theory” star and neuroscientist is against vaccinations but Bialik is clearing the air on those reports in her new YouTube video.

“This year I’m going to do something I literally haven’t done in 30 years. I’m going to get a vaccine. And guess what? I’m actually going to get two,” she said in a video titled “Anti-vaxxers and Covid”.

RELATED: Mayim Bialik Opens Up About Her Mental Health On ‘Kelly Clarkson’: ‘It’s Okay Not To Be Okay’

The two vaccines being the flu and hopefully coronavirus once it becomes available.

“You might be saying, ‘Hey, wait a second, you don’t believe in vaccines! You’re one of those anti-vaxxers’,” Bialik continued. “Let’s finally talk about it. I wrote a book about 10 years ago about my experience parenting and at the time my children had not received the typical schedule of vaccines. But I have never, not once, said that vaccines are not valuable, not useful, or not necessary because they are.”

Bialik addressed the criticism for the book but said most of what is written on her stance in “inaccurate.”

RELATED: Andrea Barber ‘Almost Ran Over’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik

“The truth is, I delayed vaccinations for reasons that you don’t necessarily get to know about simply because you follow me on social media,” she added. “As of today, my children may not have had every one of the vaccinations that your children have but my children are vaccinated. I repeat, my children are vaccinated.”

She did add that she does have issues with some vaccines and she believes they are “never 100 per cent effective” but when it comes to the COVID vaccine, she finds it “very disturbing” that people have expressed they don’t want to take it.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are asked to self-isolate for 14 days in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.