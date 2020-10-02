Donald Trump’s Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized By Person Dressed As The Hulk

Donald Trump’s Hollywood star was pickaxed by someone impersonating the Incredible Hulk on Friday.

According to USA Today, a vandalism report has been filed, but the suspect is not yet in custody.

“When people are angry with one of our honourees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” said Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, in a statement shared with the outlet.

“Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a real difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

The incident comes just hours after the President of the United States revealed that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday night to tell the world that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus.

By Friday afternoon, a physician note was released saying the president was “fatigued”.

He was then moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland where he will spend a few days after developing a low-grade fever.

This isn’t the first time Trump’s star has been vandalized. It has been pickaxed multiple times, with others calling for it to be removed.