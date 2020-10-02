Britney Spears And Beau Sam Asghari Wear Masks While Boarding Jet In Vacation Video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari masked up before jetting off together on a sun soaked vacation.

Spears took to Instagram to share clips from the recent trip with her 26.5M followers.

“A little trip @samasghari and I took !!!!!! I love travelling…. when it’s safe to of course,” wrote the “Toxic” singer in the caption.

The videos see the pair doing some sightseeing and hitting the beach after reaching their dreamy destination.

Asghari, who is the boyfriend/trainer to the superstar, previously chatted with Jason Kennedy during an Instagram Live for “In The Room” and spilled on how the couple stayed connected despite quarantining apart.

According to Asghari, Spears had just returned from a trip home to Louisiana when the coronavirus became a pandemic so she decided to self-quarantine alone. Asghari has since moved back into her home.

While they weren’t together, the pair were still able to workout virtually.

“When we were not together, it was just like when I was on a project or away from her,” he said. “I trained with her for workouts via FaceTime. It went great.”