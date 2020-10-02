Seth Rogen Celebrates His 9th Wedding Anniversary To Lauren Miller

Seth Rogen is winning sweet husband points.

The Vancouver-born actor and his wife Lauren Miller celebrated their ninth anniversary on Oct. 2 and Rogen marked the day with a fun photo.

“Happy anniversary to us!! I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find the perfect partner to go through life with. After 9 years married and over 15 years together, I love @laurenmillerrogen more every day,” Rogen captioned a picture from their wedding of him “beating her at video games.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds And Seth Rogen Issue Coronavirus Warnings To B.C. Residents

Miller shared a more traditional wedding snap in black and white as a band played behind them.

RELATED: Seth Rogen Explains How Big-Budget Marvel Blockbusters Are Competition For Comedy Movies

The “Pineapple Express” star has been busy during quartine learning how to make pottery. Rogen has posted a number of his creations including a number of vases, a plant pot and ashtrays.