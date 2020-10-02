Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Critics After Instagram Transformation

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at people who posted mean jabs on her latest Instagram post.
Kardashian took to the social media platform on Friday to share a brand new look with her fans.
The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star pulled her hair into pigtails while wearing a black vinyl ensemble.
“Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October???” said the mom to 2-year-old True Thompson in the caption.
While some fans loved Kardashian’s new image, not everyone was on board.
“Money well spent,” commented one unimpressed Instagram user.
“The shade of it all,” Kardashian clapped back, along with a string of laughing crying emojis.
“What in the Ariana grande is this,” asked another follower.
The Good American founder later took to Twitter to address the hate.
I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020
“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive,” she wrote.
In another tweet, the star added, “I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”
With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there ❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020
Kardashian is no stranger to online trolls and frequently speaks about against the hate she receives.