Khloe Kardashian Hits Back At Critics After Instagram Transformation

Khloe Kardashian has hit back at people who posted mean jabs on her latest Instagram post.

Kardashian took to the social media platform on Friday to share a brand new look with her fans.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star pulled her hair into pigtails while wearing a black vinyl ensemble.

“Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October???” said the mom to 2-year-old True Thompson in the caption.

While some fans loved Kardashian’s new image, not everyone was on board.

“Money well spent,” commented one unimpressed Instagram user. “The shade of it all,” Kardashian clapped back, along with a string of laughing crying emojis. “What in the Ariana grande is this,” asked another follower.