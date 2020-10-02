Secret Documentary About Donald Trump’s COVID-19 Response To Be Released

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger teamed up to film a secret documentary titled, “Totally Under Control”.

“The film was made in secrecy over the last five months” and looks at how Donald Trump and his office have handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A number of clips appear in the trailer, including the continuous denial that the U.S. faces a problem from Trump and his many claims that the United States is “totally prepared.”

“Countless” medical professionals, scientists and government officials “on the inside” were interviewed for the film.

The synopsis reads, “On January 20th, 2020 the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, 9 months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of over 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost. Where did we go wrong? As the presidential election nears, Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership, endemic political corruption and left to wonder how did the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world manage to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic?”

The announcement of the documentary comes less than 24 hours after Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus. The president has now been moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland where he will spend a few days after developing a low-grade fever.

“Totally Under Control” will be released on Hulu on Oct. 20 and On Demand on Oct. 13.