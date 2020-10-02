Zach Braff & Florence Pugh Mourn The Death Of Their Dog

Zach Braff and Florence Pugh have said goodbye to their rescue dog Roscoe.

“Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff. He made it 17 years! I feel so lucky that we found each other. Adopt a dog. It was the best decision I ever made. Goodbye, my old friend. We’ll catch up some other time,” Braff captioned a number of photos of him and Roscoe.

Pugh, who has been dating Braff since early 2019, posted her own tribute.

“The coolest of cool. Goodnight sweet Roscoe. Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to. I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog,” she added.

Braff first adopted Roscoe as a puppy and then adopted another dog with Pugh during the pandemic.

They were meant to just foster the dog but ended up with “foster fail.”

“A lot of shelters are looking for people to foster – and in the spirit of, ‘I want to do something, what the f*** can I do?’, we thought this is something we can do,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Within like 30 seconds of having this puppy, we were like, ‘We’re never giving this puppy back.'”